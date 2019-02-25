N$15 million needed for Outjo VTC 

WINDHOEK - Outjo Mayor Samuel !Oe-Amseb said the town council would continue its search for N$15 million to help establish a vocational training centre at the town, which would boost its economic value through job opportunities.

!Oe-Amseb said the vocational training centre will be at the Old Etoshapoort hospital which is currently closed. Government handed over the building to Outjo town for the purpose of the training centre.

“Realisation of this VTC is very critical for our out of school youth and adults who want to upgrade their practical skills. It will further create economical value for the town through job opportunities,” stated the mayor.

!Oe-Amseb was speaking at the first ordinary council opening for the year last week at the town.

In addition, !Oe-Amseb said an important key priority this year is to ensure provision of potable water, sewer works and electricity to the people living in informal settlements. To make this a realisation, council needs the support of central government, businesses, investors and residents.

“We have prioritised delivery of serviced urban land this year. We shall soon call for expression of interest for investors with financial resources to partner with us for the construction of services in Extensions 5, 6, light and heavy-duty industrial plots and an area called 60 plots,” he stated.

This will include provision of water, sewer, electricity, street lights and roads, stated the mayor.

He said the town has 3 000 people on its master waiting list in need of housing and serviced land.

He further said that people in the informal settlement deserve a dignified life just like any other Namibian to have access to clean water, quality roads, electricity and decent housing.

!Oe-Amseb said to formalise the informal settlement they need N$66.7 million.

Another project the town will embark on is the Outjo go-green project launch. “We are planning to beautify our town to make it more attractive to visitors, residents and investors. We want to make our entrance and exit to Outjo town appealing.”

