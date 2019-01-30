Namibia concerned over Venezuela crisis

WINDHOEK - Namibia has added her voice to growing international concern over the political crisis in Venezuela, calling on the international community to allow the Venezuelans to resolve their internal issues in an amicable and peaceful manner.

Last week, opposition leader Juan Guaidó declared himself Venezuela’s interim president, and quickly won the support of the US, the UK, Canada and some Latin American countries, who issued strong public statements recognising his authority.

However, Namibia’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the international community should allow the people of Venezuela to resolve their internal issues within the confines of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

“Namibia has been following with great concern the political developments in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. The concern is that the political developments are arising from the unwarranted interference in the domestic affairs of Venezuela by foreign powers,” Nandi-Ndaitwah said in a media statement yesterday.

She said Namibia has further noted that the elections were conducted in accordance with the domestic laws of Venezuela without any external interference.

“The domestic electoral laws of Venezuela provides mechanisms in which electoral disputes are to be addressed,” she said.

“Namibia calls on the international community to allow the people of Venezuela to resolve their internal issues in an amicable and peaceful manner and within the confines of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” she added.

Nandi-Ndaitwah who doubles as the Deputy Prime Minister further call on the international community to be impartial and not to take sides in the dispute.

“Namibians stand in solidarity with the People of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela,” she said.

Meanwhile, according to media reports, oil-rich Venezuela is wracked with hyperinflation, rendering the bolivar currency practically worthless. Shortages in food staples and basic medicines are rampant and crime is widespread.

More than three million Venezuelans have fled, causing consternation across the continent.

