Nancy adds more products to her make-up brand

Local professional make-up artist, Nancy Shafa, also known as Rejoice, has added two more eye shadow products known as Slay Queen Pallet and Fierce Palate, to her Prestige Beauty make-up brand.

The new two products consist of 15 shades in each pallet. Nancy says the difference between the two products is that the Slay Queen Pallet consists more of earth-toned colours, while the Fierce Palate has vibrant bright colours. She adds that with the new products, she is currently working towards making the brand bigger, and aim at penetrating the international market. “I am honoured to be the first makeup artist in Namibia who has established a local brand of cosmetics. I am looking forward for more products such as lipsticks, foundations and many others,” says Nancy, adding that she also wants to offer makeup classes at affordable prices countrywide from next week.

Nancy offers all types of makeup applications for all types of events from corporate, weddings, baby showers, matric farewell events and music video make-up. Additionally, she also wants to start doing make up for photo shoots and makeup tutorials. Growing up as a little girl, she was fascinated by beauty products and she wanted to own her own brand of cosmetics someday. “I took every chance I could get to be involved in the beauty industry. One of them was becoming a facial model for a friend who is a make-up artist in Angola. It was during that time as a little girl that I learned that truly, ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder’,” says Nancy, adding that she then started developing a huge interest in make-up and beauty products.

“I was able to see just how they are able to inspire people. It is art on its own. I was so overwhelmed with the entire make-up art, that I eventually started doing it on myself. I practiced on friends and family and soon enough I started getting referrals from many people, because of how well I was able to do it,” she says. Nancy sees herself working with corporate companies such as the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and Miss Namibia in the next five years. “My wish is to distribute my branded products in shops all over the country. I know that there will be more opportunities to work with international and local make-up artists,” she says.



2018-11-16 10:12:17 1 months ago