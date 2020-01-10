Nation’s crème de la crème celebrated

WINDHOEK - The country’s top grade 12 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) Ordinary Level performers were showered with praises yesterday.

Both education deputy minister Anna Nghipondoka and members of the public congratulated the nation’s crème de la crème on social media.

Seven of the 10 top performers are from Kavango East-based St Boniface College. The school is renowned for its consistent performance in both grade 10 and 12.

After announcing the grade 12 results, Nghipondoka questioned the commitment of some schools and regions perennially not featuring among the top performers.

“Nonetheless, let me congratulate all the candidates for all the hard work they have put in during the 2018 and 2019 academic years.

Now you can harvest the sweet fruits of all your hard work and commitment to your studies. Your parents and the Namibian nation is very proud of you,” said Nghipondoka.

The top two candidates with the best overall performance nationally in six NSSC ordinary level subjects are St.

Boniface’s Dennis Hamutenya with 89.27 percent and Max Mwifi with 88.04 percent.

The top female learner is Elizabeth Shihungileni also from St. Boniface. Occupying fourth position is Mateus Bulezi, a learner from Jacob Marengo Tutorial College in Windhoek. Taimi Asino was the pride of the south after ending in position number six.

Asino matriculated from St. Therese Secondary School situated at Tses in the //Kharas Region.

Nuanco Anderson from Etosha Secondary School in Tsumeb ended at position 10. Speaking to New Era following the formal announcement of the examination results, Hamutenya said he studied for the year-end assessment weeks in advance.

“I set aside a subject for every week. What helped was having teachers ready to assist, doing revision and prayers,” said Hamutenya, who added that he is going to study engineering.

The best female performer, Shihungileni, advised fellow learners writing grade 12 to manage their time as they prepare for examination at the end of every year.

“We are females and have to carry out many chores at home which limits time to do our best academically.

With this said, when you are in school from the word go, just put maximum efforts in all your subjects and ask teachers for assistance, if not ask friends who might be good in certain subjects.

Read extensively and have faith and all shall be well,” remarked Shihungileni. The 18-year-old is going to study civil engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust).

During the 2019 academic year, a total of 61 137 candidates comprising of 24 932 full-time and 36 205 part time candidates registered for the NSSC.



