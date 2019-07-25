NBSL providing platform for youngsters to realise dreams

WINDHOEK - The Namibian Basketball School League (NBSL), which has over the years proven to be the perfect springboard for the country’s youth to realise their dreams, will this weekend continue with activities at the Basketball Artists School (BAS) in Katutura.

The league’s activities will formally start today with two matches, with the first match pitting Sunshine Primary School U/14 girls team against Peoples Primary School before action turns to the second match of the day which will see Mandume Primary School U/14 boys team squaring off against Team A of the VS Deutsche Hohere PrivatSchule (DHPS). A total of fourth matches is on the radar for Friday, with the first match starting at around 14h30 and proceedings will run until 16h30. For Friday, the U/14 girls’ team of Peoples Primary School will take on Mandume Primary School and Team A of DHPS will face their junior side DHPS Team B.

Also tomorrow, DHPS Team B will be in action against Gammams Primary School and Sunshine Private School will take to the court to confront Peoples Primary School.

The action continues through to Saturday, with the same teams randomly playing against each other in a total of no less four matches. The NBSL is the first ever competitive basketball school league to be run and spearheaded by a committee of strictly youth aged between 17 and 20 years. The league hosts games during the active school calendar and goes on hiatus during the holidays. The competition caters for four age categories; namely the U/11, 14, 16 and 19. Apart from the U/11, which is made up of mixed teams, the remaining three categories cater for males and females respectively.

