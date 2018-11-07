NYS invites unemployed youths to apply for training

WINDHOEK - The National Youth Service (NYS) is inviting unemployed youths to apply for the eleventh intake of its training programme before November 9.

The mission of the programme is to deliver relevant national services and offer recognised skills training and personal development programmes to the youth through attaining the requisite institutional capacity, while engaging in income generating ventures in line with national development goals. Youths interested in this intake, commencing next year at NYS centres around the country, must be between 16-35 years, and in position of Grade 10 certificate, with a pass in Mathematics, Physical Science and English.

Application forms can be collected at youth centres under the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, as well at constituency offices or via email at: info@nys.com.na. The NYS offers training with a minimum period of six months. It is during this phase of training that recruits are posted to serve on various projects that are of national importance around the country. The training has necessitated the NYS to engage and enter into agreements with various stakeholders and authorities at local and national levels. The Ministry of Health and Social Services is one of the stakeholders benefiting from this programme as NYS continue to deploy recruits to hospitals and medical centres around the country, to carry out non-nursing services such as packing medicine in the pharmacy, cleaning and administrative work.

