Ohangwena to get up to N$280 million

WINDHOEK – The Ohangwena Region was allocated a total of N$268.2 million for its 2019/20 Development Budget. As was announced by Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein during the national budget speech in March this year, Ohangwena’s Development Budget is set to increase to over N$280 million for the 2020/21 financial year before reducing slightly to N$269 million for the last year of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

At the top of the Development Budget expenditure for Ohangwena is N$35 million allocated for the completion of the Okatana to Endola to Onunho road. This 35km stretch of road will be completed through the Ministry of Works and Transport, which is the same ministry that will oversee the N$10 million project to construct access roads to schools and clinics in the region.

Another major expenditure for the region is N$30 million meant for the construction of hostel and kitchen facilities at Shituwa Secondary School. This massive project will be implemented through the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture and during the MTEF this project will be allocated an additional N$10 million in 2020/21 and another N$5 million in 2021/22. The same ministry has been allocated N$14.2 million to upgrade education facilities in the region, as well as N$6.6 million to upgrade schools, and an additional N$8 million to upgrade and extend Oshikunde Secondary School. For the remainder of the MTEF the Oshikunde Secondary School is set to receive N$15 million in both 2020/21 and 2021/22.

This year’s Development Budget also makes provision for N$25 million to be used for the construction of Ohangwena’s regional office for the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry. This project is set to receive N$20 million for the 2020/21 financial year and then another N$25 million for the 2021/22 financial year. The agricultural ministry has been allocated an additional N$8.3 million for the mechanisation and seed improvement project, while N$5 million will go towards the construction of veterinary clinics, offices and accommodation. Additionally, N$4 million has been set aside to improve animal health and marketing services.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Social Services has received N$5 million to upgrade and renovate the Engela District Hospital as well as N$2.8 million to upgrade and repair health infrastructure.

The Ministry of Urban and Rural Development also received a sizeable contribution for this financial year with N$10 million allocated for the establishment of a Rural Development Centre in Ohangwena. For the remainder of the MTEF this development is set to receive N$10 million in 2020/21 and N$5 million in 2021/22. In terms of services infrastructure in Helao Nafidi, N$15 million has been allocated. This important focus will receive N$10 million in 2020/21 and another N$8 million in 2021/22.

Then, through the Ministry of Safety and Security, N$10 million was allocated to construct the Ongha police station. For the remainder of the MTEF this project is set to receive N$20 million in both 2020/21 and 2021/22.

Expected to be a major boost for youth-related activities in the Ohangwena Region, N$10.8 million was allocated to the construction of the Eenhana Sport Complex. This project, to be implemented through the Ministry of Sport, Youth and National Service, is expected to receive N$10 million in the next financial year and another N$1 million in 2021/22.

