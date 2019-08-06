Omaheke to twin with Matabeleland North

Hileni Mwandingi

GOBABIS - The Omaheke Region and the Matabeleland Province in Zimbabwe are considering the possibility of cooperating in different areas.

This past week, a delegation from Zimbabwe, led by the Minister of State for Matabeleland North has been in Omaheke visiting different institutions with areas of interest where the two regions may collaborate in.

Speaking at the end of the visit on Friday, the Minister of State for Matabeleland North, Richard Moyo said the visit has been a revelation for his delegation and noted the two regions are similar, as they have the same terrain, rainfall pattern, soil and climate although the farming practices differs.

“The cattle ranches in Omaheke are similar to Matabeleland North, what differs is how we do it. The visit to the diary and Wagnou farm, the Silk project, the fish farm, timber making furniture and the auction floor has shown that we have a lot in common and we can exchange the best practice and this will enhance development of our regions,”

Moyo further said his delegation has noted the areas of cooperation in terms of development such as exchange visit for management in diary projects, farming, fishery, furniture making, silk project, technicians in rural planning and management. He added the twinning agreement will improve the lives of the people in the two regions and his province is ready for this initiative.

“I am sure this proposed twinning will make a difference in the lives of our two regions and its people, I further want to assure you that Zimbabwe is ready and in particular my Province Matabeleland North is looking forward to this twinning,” said.

Speaking at the same occasion, the Omaheke Governor Festus Ueitele expressed his appreciation to his visiting counterpart for accepting the invitation and for their prompt response.

He thanked the Zimbabwe embassy in Namibia, for coordinating the twinning of these two regions, following her visit during the Africa Group Heads of Mission in Namibia to Omaheke in April this year.

Ueitele said the village councils like that of Witvlei and Leonardville have identified area of expertise as one of the areas of interest where they can twin. “Villages municipalities need more engineers for example to assist them in areas of waste management and informal settlement”.

He therefore said he is looking forward to visit Matabeleland with his delegation, to tap into the knowledge and see how things are done that side, and to identify the areas these two regions can collaborate.

The two signed the minutes of what has transpired during the visit in Omaheke, and they are hoping to sign a memorandum of understanding once the Namibians have visited Matabeleland North.

