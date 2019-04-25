Omuthiya vendors choke under own rubbish

OMUTHIYA -Traders operating at the renowned one-way-stop Omatala along the Omuthiya main road has expressed concern over prevailing unhygienic conditions they operate in.

They described the conditions as not suitable or conducive for business as it discourages prospective customers. They however put the blame among themselves, saying some of the vendors operate without consideration to others and that they are careless and insensitive.

Thus, the vendors appealed the town council intervene and enforce law and order.

Meanwhile council remains toothless to act due to the absence of municipal by-laws which are still in the process of being gazetted, but do collect refuse three times a week.

The open market which is relatively abandoned by the tenants, who have resorted to sell outside designated places for ease of trade, is cluttered with rubbish and pile of plastics all over. A smelly skip container placed adjacent to the cooking site within the market, that traders say is a source of a strong unpleasant odour has further compounded matters.

“We have tried advising and talking to our fellows but they do not care. What can we do? We cannot chase them and do not have the right to do so,” complained a kapana vendor, Nangula Titus who for years have been vocal on the issue.

In addition, Rosalia Shihepo also a kapana trader, appealed to the town council to shift the skip bin to another location and collect refuse before business hours.

In response, town council’s local economic development officer David Israel said council recently procured new skip bins thus they might consider installing another, pending the review process.

“We will look into the matter and something will be done as soon as possible. We are aware of the issues congestion and improper modus operandi at the open market, and soon council will start with phase one of the construction of a new mega open market, that we believe will resolve the prevailing issues,” stated Israel in an interview.

In addition, he said, the municipal by-laws pending gazetting will be put into effect as soon as the process has been completed.

“Council purchased the materials needed, and also included in phase one will be ablution facilities and stalls. Once this is done, they can start moving to the new designated area. Fees will only be implemented upon the final completion of the project,” reiterated Israel.



