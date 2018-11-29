Oniipa retains its councillors

ONGWEDIVA – The Oniipa Town Council political office-bearers retained their positions when Mannetijes Kambonde and Lovisa Ndeapo Iikali were re-elected to serve as mayor and deputy mayor respectively at a swearing-in ceremony held at the town on Tuesday.

The other members are Thomas Matsi who will continue to chair the management committee, and Hileni Tuutaleni Idhogela and David Shikalepo.

Laina Lovisa Amutenya and Jafet Augustus will continue to serve as ordinary members.

In his acceptance speech Kambonde urged his fellow councillors to continue to work together to serve the interest of the inhabitants in order to develop the town further.

“The unity that we have amongst ourselves signifies that we can differ in our meetings, yet make a collective decision which will better the lives of our inhabitants,” said Kambonde.

Kambonde also encouraged the councillors to implement development in order to transform the local economy and thereby attract investors to the town.

He applauded the council for the steady implementation of other development programmes within a short time frame since Oniipa was proclaimed a town in 2015.

“We have really done a lot within a short period of time, given the limited resources,” said Kambonde.

