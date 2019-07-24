Players’ transfer and registration window opens today

WINDHOEK - The Namibia Football Association (NFA) will today open up the players’ registration and transfer window for the country’s leagues ahead of the 2019/2020 football season, which is expected to start around September/October this year.

“With so many players free agents and some tied to clubs and looking for game time and greener pastures elsewhere, The NFA secretariat has opened the first registration and transfer dates for the players as officially being Wednesday 24 July, and set to close on 27 September 2019,” reads the NFA statement.

NFA members are also advised to diarize the second registration and transfer window which will be from 01 January to 31 January 2020.

The NFA secretariat advises clubs that no extension will be granted, and clubs should thoroughly make use of this period. It is a requirement for every player to have a national identity number in order for him/her to be registered as it will form part of a player’s unique registration number.

