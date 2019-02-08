Plus size beauties to rock Valentine’s Love Yourself 4th anniversary

WINDHOEK-Marking four years next week, the Love Yourself Campaign (LYC) promises a powerful and amazing year for plus size beauties rocking Namibia with their beautiful bodies.

The LYC has this year collaborated with the owner of the Plump Beach Boutique (PBB), Portia Timbo, for a wonderful and catchy photoshoot this Saturday in the capital, as well as a flash mob with plus-size women wearing lingerie from PBB next Thursday on a Valentine’s Day. Founder and director of the LYC, Priscilla the Namibian Dessert Queen says this year they are taking it back to the plus size women, with the simple message, ‘you are worthy of love, now love yourself’. She adds that they are first starting with a photoshoot tomorrow to show participants that women of plus-size can also wear comfortable, sexy and beautiful lingerie. “Society has always bombarded us with pictures of models with smaller figures than the African women, and it caused a lot of self-esteem issues in us growing up. Luckily they say age brings wisdom and it is time Namibia and the whole of Africa feast their eyes on Namibian beauties, owning their bodies and embracing their curves,” explains Priscilla.

“I promise it is going to be fire. I am so happy to tell all the women out there that they do no longer have to feel undesirable or not beautiful enough because they have unflattering underwear, or feel not worthy because they cannot fit into something sexy, it’s time we change their mind set to know their worth far more then they perceive,” adds Priscilla.

Timbo says LYC has created the path for fuller figured women in Namibia to flaunt themselves and take ownership of whom they are. She adds that this year they have the privilege of collaborating with phenomenal human souls and beautiful models that will be displaying the plump peach lingerie during a photoshoot tomorrow.

The LYC was initiated in 2016 to fight against the Gender Based Violence in Namibia through demonstrating fearless self-love in a vivid and daring photographic campaign for plus-size women from all over Namibia, job entities and normal women who embraced their curves, decided enough is enough.

