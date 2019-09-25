Police must educate their own – SPYL

RUNDU - The Namibian police force must ensure that the members are fully educated on their roles and responsibilities in society, the Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) said yesterday.

The political youth league was reacting to the shooting of a 22-year-old woman at the hands of a member of the Namibian police at Walvis Bay last week.

“Our streets are no longer safe for our children and women. We strongly urge the Namibian Police Force to ensure that their members are fully educated on their roles and responsibilities in our society,” SPYL deputy secretary Christine Haindaka-Sikongo said.

SPYL further demands that members of the Namibian Police Force who violate the law, particularly cases related to gender-based violence should be relieved from their duties with immediate effect.

“As the transmitting belt of the Swapo Party’s ideology, programmes and policies towards national building, we strongly reject this kind of barbaric acts, especially from the people that are mandated to protect humanity in the Republic of Namibia,” she said.

Haindaka-Sikongo said women along with child abuse and passion killing remains a threat to all Namibian women.

“Violence against women and children not only destroys communities but severely harms families. Lives are being lost and dreams are cut short at the hands of those that are supposed to protect the women. A woman is neither a punching bag nor somebody’s property. We urge men to remain the protector of women at all times,” she said. The deputy secretary highlighted that the fundamental principle which protects women against GBV is enshrined in the Namibian Constitution. Article 8 (1) which states that “the dignity of all persons shall be inviolable.’’ In addition, Article 8 (2) (b) states that “no person shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.’’ Article 10 stipulates that, “all persons shall be equal before the law’’, and ‘’no person may be discriminated against on the grounds of sex, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social or economic status.’’

“And the provisions have been reinforced by specific legislations, including the Combating of Rape Act 8 of 2000 and the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003, hence creating a progressive framework on GBV. Therefore, the need to strengthen the prevention of GBV in our societies cannot be over-emphasised,” she said.

“We wish the victim and all other victims that have survived the barbaric violence acts toward them a speedy recovery and strength to fight the pain that they are currently enduring or going through.”

Haindaka stated that SPYL will continue to advocate for and promote zero tolerance on violence against women and the girl child.

