Popya with Rauna Awene - Sharing hope when life seems hopeless Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

In our daily lives, we witness the stress and hopelessness many people especially women are experiencing, this is the motive that pushes 29-year-old, Rauna Awene to empower women through her foundation.

A network of women across the city, Glow Woman Foundation (GWF), was established last year by Awene alongside D’athra Abrahams with the mandate to breath hope into the lives of women and children.

GWF primarily empowers millennial women through features, interviews, stories, and discussions. “GWF is a special place where we care for families during times of incredible joy and provide strength during unthinkable challenges. We are focused on amplifying the stories of women by women and we aim to create a community that helps young women see their strength, develop self-confidence, and become well rounded, independent,” explained Awene. Awene who is an advocate for women and children for the White Ribbon campaign, which mentors and teaches on GBV, said her sole purpose of establishing this movement was due to the messages she gets from heartbroken women seeking empowerment.

“GWF focuses on both spiritual, physical and mental aspects of their lives. We help them write and share their stories of trauma, love, family, and express themselves on our website,” explained Awene, adding that they have been getting positive feedback from the community.

She further added that many people have found hope while some shared their testimonies on how the organisation has helped them overcome their trauma.

According to her, they also provide entrepreneurship guidance through peer support, collaborations, and networking.

“We want them to grow in all aspects of life and make them believe that they are not victims but conquerors,” she said.

The Windhoek based organisation has four volunteers that help spread the message of courage to other parts of the country.

GWF is seeking collaborations with motivational speakers, business owners to host and conduct talk shows, and training for women.

-ashikololo@nepc.com.na



2020-09-02 10:40:58 | 12 hours ago