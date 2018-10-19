Prisca is Miss Jozi finalist

Namibian model and self-taught make-up artist, Prisca Anyolo, or just Prisca, sees herself dominating the entertainment industry in the near future, whether local and internationally.

The 22 year-old passionate model, studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism at the Pearson Institute of Higher Learning, South Africa (SA) is one of the finalists in Miss Jozi 2018. “I’ve always wanted to take part in Miss Jozi, but it was only this year I find out the competition welcomes all nationalities residing in Johannesburg, and represents South Africa’s beautiful rainbow nation,” says the excited Prisca, adding that she feels so honoured and proud to be part of this prestigious event.

Miss Jozi takes place on November 03 at the Baseline in Johannesburg under the theme, Confidence Breeds Beauty. The event attracted more than 1 000 applicants with only 50 of them shortlisted for a grueling voting section until top finalists, Prisca among them. “I have high hopes for Miss Jozi, and no matter what happens, I will always consider myself a winner. I’m here to inspire other girls to be as confident always, and in all that they do, no matter how many negative opinions they may receive,” says Prisca.

Referring to herself as a ‘Namibian Nubian Princess’, she is an exciting and outgoing person, always chasing and grabbing all available opportunities with both hands. “This is the most accurate description of who I am as I take pride in the fact that I am Namibian, and that I am a proud dark skinned self-proclaimed princess,” says Prisca. She adds that her deepest passions include acting, modeling, presenting, entertaining, singing, dancing ever since she was a little girl. “I never had a correct answer on what I wanted to be when I grow up because the real answer is “everything”.”

Prisca started her modeling career in high school at the age 14. “I’ve always been told that I am not tall enough for this industry, yet I didn’t let that stop me from pursuing my dreams,” she explains. She has won many accolades, including Miss Rundu in 2014, Miss High School in 2015 and Miss Umbhali in 2016. “For a long time I have looked up to a Namibian model, Maria Nepembe. Her name is one of the most accurate definitions of success. Her personality is just as beautiful as her looks, and her modeling career is a force to be reckoned with,” says Prisca.

Through her modeling journey, Prisca also have had the honour of featuring in many of South Africa’s designers’ fashion shows. She has also cat-walked for the University of Namibia (Unam) fashion shows. Her biggest break was when she did a DStv commercial aired internationally on different channels on DStv. This year Prisca featured as a main actress in PDK’s Aaahhh music video, which made it on to the Trace Africa Channel on DStv, Vevo and received much social media attention. “I’ve also been featured in Bad Silva’s La Modelo music video. “Most recently, my biggest modeling achievement was working with Old Mutual, which is an international commercial. Seeing myself on billboards all over South Africa and Namibia, newspapers and on televisions is overwhelming and a blessing.”

Talking about her make-up talent, Prisca who initiated her make-up brand known as Make Em Upp two years ago, says she has a strong artistic side and loves the talent she possess in her hands to enhance people’s features with make-up. “With my make-up business, I largely operate in South Africa and most of my clients come through word-of-mouth and bookings made through the business Instagram page @make_em_upp.”

In the make-up industry, Prisca is able to create impeccable clean make up looks, suited for any skin type or personality. For more information, she is reachable on her Instagram Fan Page@priscaanyolo. She has many plans on her sleeves by the end of the year.









2018-10-19 12:14:10 2 months ago