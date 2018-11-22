Prosperity enhances insurance product range

WINDHOEK - The Prosperity Group recently hosted brokers, shareholders, senior management and the media at the new San Karros Daan Viljoen Mountain View venue. The aim of the cocktail event was to showcase the new conference and entertainment venue within the Daan Viljoen Park, while at the same time introducing the Prosperity Lifecare Insurance product range for 2019, with some new additions and tweaks.

In his address Bertus Struwig, CEO of the Prosperity Group, advised that the Group would celebrate their 25th year of existence in 2019 and was proud of their achievements stretching across commerce and industry sectors, over the last quarter century. The 100 percent Namibian-owned Group comprises Prosperity Health, Prosperity Life, Prosperity Properties, Emed Rescue24, Prosperity Connect, San Karros Lifestyle Safaris and Namhealth Medical and Pharmaceuticals.

Within the Prosperity Life stable, which houses a total of 12 products, Bertus highlighted a few additions to selected existing products such as the introduction of the iBux rewards programme, medical insurance products with unique features including cosmetic surgery, mental health cover, no claim bonus and funeral plans – either optional or part of a medical insurance product at no extra cost. “A variety of these additions have been added to enhance our customer’s experience – depending on the choice of their product or service.”

Prosperity Life also announced new additions to their group of products - Accident Protector and iBux. Struwig elaborated: “Accident Protector is a first line of cover insurance policy underwritten by Prosperity Life. This policy provides medical insurance cover in the event of a motor vehicle accident or injury on duty and includes emergency transportation by road or air. We know that this product offers our clients and policyholders peace of mind in a life or death situation.”

Prosperity also presented the iBux (Prosperity rewards program) at no additional cost to the members with the purpose of implementing and developing into a fully-fledged member reward program which will reward members for Wellness activities. “We will kick this off with the iGYM and iACTIVE program which will reward members for gym attendance at accredited and participating gymnasiums, while iACTIVE will introduce rewards for members participating in accredited sport events such as official cycling, marathon, triathlon and cross-fit events.”

