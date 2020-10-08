Robberies rattle Oshana

ONGWEDIVA – A spate of robberies have been reported in the Oshana region in recent months.

The suspects whose identities remain unknown snatch chunks of money from their victims, with clients visiting banks a prime target.

Oshana police chief Commissioner Rauha Amwele said the situation is challenging because in most cases the victims have no sort of identification when reporting the matter.

However, she warned the culprits that their days are numbered.

“One day we will arrest them and they will face the wrath of the law,” said Amwele. The commissioner said it does not mean that no suspects are arrested or that the police do not carry out investigations when the suspects are unknown.

She stressed that once a case has been registered, the police commence with the investigation in order to bring the culprits to book.

In the recent incident, a postmaster at Ondangwa was robbed of N$600 000 on Monday.

The money was reportedly meant to be distributed amongst Nampost branches. The unknown suspects pointed a gun at the postmaster while they removed the money.

She pleaded to those involved in commissioning the robberies to work for themselves and avoid robbing people of their hard-earned money and property.

“They should work for themselves, stop injuring and killing people of their hard-earned money,” said Amwele.

Amwele also appealed to the public to make use of electronic transfers instead of carrying large amounts of cash.

In the same vein, she advised the public to always be vigilant when driving.

“Be on the lookout for cars following you for too long,” warned the commissioner.

- nashipala@nepc.com.na

2020-10-08 09:06:36 | 21 hours ago