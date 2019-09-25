Sanlam and Shaetonhodi restoring students’ visions

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK- Insurance company Sanlam Namibia and Shaetonhodi Optometrist have teamed up once again this year to restore eyesights of students in a joint venture known as the Sanlam Vision for Change Project. “Last year, more than 700 students benefitted from this project,” said Hilaria Graig, Marketing and Communications Manager of the Sanlam Group.

“We are currently in our third year and have selected schools where we will be visiting and conducting screening tests on them to determine who needs some visual assistance and to make sure they are provided with glasses at no cost,” said Graig.

The schools to benefit from the project this year are; John Pandeni Junior Secondary School, David Sheehama Senior Secondary School and Errki Tauya Junior Secondary School.

Graig said the frames are affordable and lenses are of quality and easy to maintain. “We want students to be armed in terms of sight during the upcoming November examinations,” she stated.

She said her office has received queries on what will happen to beneficiary students after a few years when their glasses expire. “With the expiry of the glasses after two years, it will be difficult to carry on swiftly with the project as the funds might need to be given to those whose glasses are about to expire, ” said Graig and called on other optometrists to take over and assist the project.

Graig said sometimes the students usually have fixable critical eyesight and this tends to be a daunting experience during exams if they are not assisted on time. “We are also calling on other optometric companies to come on board and aid where they can, we want them to take over because more help is needed on this project,” urged Craig.

Previously, the Sanlam Vision for Change project was conducted in Windhoek at Hage Geingob High School, Windhoek High School and Jan Jonker Afrikaner Secondary School in 2017. Last year, the project was conducted in the coast at Swakopmund Secondary School, Coastal High School, Kuisebmond Secondary School and Duinesig Combined School.

To date, over 2000 learners have had their eyes tested through the project and over 700 students have benefited from it.

