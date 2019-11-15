Senior govt official accused of rape

WINDHOEK - A 43-year-old senior official in the ministry of works has been accused of raping a 21-year-old woman, who is reportedly now pregnant. A case of rape has been opened against the suspect.

According to well-placed sources, the incident happened on 24 October 2019 at the suspect’s home in Windhoek. The sufferer is a student at the International University of Management (IUM).

The father of the victim said the suspect ordered her to make tea for him and took it to the room.

“We are very disappointed because we trusted this person so much. There are so many family members in Windhoek but we chose them to take care of our daughter,” said a family member who requested anonymity.

“All we want is him, to be arrested, refused bail and rot in jail. He has destroyed our child emotionally and physically. She was diagnosed with depression and this year, our child will not pass her examination. When my daughter took the tea to the bathroom, he (suspect) grabbed her and forced her to do sexual activities without her consent,” claimed the father.

Although, the incident was only reported on Tuesday, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the victim if she opens up about the matter.

However, one of the cousins insisted to know what was she going through after she picked up suspicious behaviours from the victim.

“That is when she my daughter started opening up and telling the whole story of what she was going through and that is how we get to know about it. I understand she spent days in the room not eating at all and nobody questioned her worrisome behaviours except the young cousin,” the father said.

He also claimed the suspect, especially when the wife is not home, usually sends money through e-wallet to the victim without explaining why he is doing it.

The family have now opened a rape case with the Namibian police, case number CR 264/11/29 and they are only waiting for the police to act on it.



