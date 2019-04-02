Statutory rape suspect granted bail

SWAKOPMUND - A Walvis Bay resident arrested for the alleged statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl was ordered on Monday when he was granted bail of N$3 000, not to come in contact with the minor or commit a similar act.

The suspect David Davino Shikongo, 28, was arrested on Friday by the Namibian police (Nampol) at his residence in Tutaleni after his illicit relations with the minor came to light.

Crime coordinator for Nampol in Erongo, Deputy Commissioner Erastus Iikuyu told New Era on Friday that the suspect was allegedly having a relationship with the minor whose shack is located near his ramshackle dwelling.

Shikongo allegedly had sex with the minor against her will on March 15 between 18h00 and 19h00, resulting in his arrest on Friday, said the police.

Shikongo during his first court appearance in the Walvis Bay Magistrate’s Court was granted bail of N$3 000 by Magistrate John Sindano on the condition that he should not come in contact with the minor nor commit the same act again.

He was also told to seek legal service or apply for state legal aid. His case was postponed to May 16 for further police investigations.

