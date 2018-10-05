‘Styles’ on cloud nine in the land of the Pharaohs…Striker eager to replicate club form at international level

WINDHOEK – Brave Warriors free scoring goal poacher Benson “Styles” Shilongo, is in the best moment of his yet to be fulfilled promising football career.

The dreadlocked deadly Namibian international net buster is enjoying a new lease of life with his club Smouha FC in the Egyptian Super League, since his arrival from South African Professional Soccer League (PSL) outfit Platinum Stars, last term.

With the congested league fixtures fluctuating at regular intervals with matches coming thick and fast, Shilongo remains positive and expressed the hope to help his team finish in a respectable place – come end of the season.

“I’m enjoying my football because collectively, we are doing very well focusing on improving and keep bettering our position on the log table. Matches are coming thick and fast but we just have to adjust and roll with the punches. Positions on the log table keep changing hands.

“As it stands, our primary focus is always on the next match as we take each and every match seriously and will be able to evaluate ourselves at the end of the first round because as you know, the league is a marathon.”

The Namibian has been enjoying maximum game time at the Alexandria city outfit since his arrival at the beginning of the current term.

“Playing regularly boosts your confidence as it makes you feel appreciated and valued. I want to be the best version of myself and get to the next highest level possible.”

Shilongo will lead his team against Wadi Degla in high profile Egyptian Super League match before he jets out to join his Brave Warriors teammates for the team’s training camp in South Africa, ahead of Namibia’s crucial 2019 AFCON Qualifier against Mozambique.

“It’s a must win game for us because we are in dire need of points if we are to have any chance of qualifying for the continental showpiece in Cameroon next year.”

The Namibian has so far netted three goals in five appearances for his new club while his wonder goal against Ismaelly SC was voted the best goal in week eight of the highly competitive Egyptian Super League.

