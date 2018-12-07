Swakop in for dazzling fashion collections

The Summer and Vintage wear collection is the main attraction at the first ever Swakopmund Fashion Week, taking place at different venues in Swakopmund tonight and tomorrow night.

Fun is in store for the town’s fashion enthusiasts with amazing designs from Namibia and surprising international designs from across borders from Angola, Botswana and Zambia modelled by Namibian talents accompanied by good music.

Tonight’s show, themed Summer Wear, with designers showcasing their best summer outfits, including bikini’s, swimsuits and other accessories, takes place at the Swakopmund Plaza Hotel opposite KFC. It sees beautiful creative garments from Juliet, Hj Design, Sharon & Masule Designs and Puma Design. Christ Shameulu, also known as Lao in the fashion industry, says the event gives Namibian designers and local brands an advertising platform as well as an opportunity to interact with other designers.

Tomorrow night the fashion show moves to the Mondesa Multiple Purpose Centre under the theme Vintage Wear. “On this night, International designers get a chance to showcase their collection or garments in the heart beat of the wonderful well known township of Mondesa,” says Lao. Franklin, Da Broadway, Chester and Elementz gracing the entertainment stage tonight, while tomorrow night, Miss H and Interface Music, Noro from Walvis Bay will give their best performances. “We came up with this fashion week at the coast because we have so many talented designers and models that do not travel to Windhoek for fashion shows, and we just wanted to give them a chance and platform where they can network with other designers at ones and showcase their design to a larger crowd,” says Lao.

“We want to create awareness for other big brands to take part next year and also we are focusing on having upcoming models introduced to the industry,” Lao adds.



2018-12-07 11:21:13 26 days ago