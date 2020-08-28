  • August 29th, 2020



Advanced search
Search ePapers Search Classifieds
Home \ Front Page News \ Tashia Travel: Coping with the loss of travel

Tashia Travel: Coping with the loss of travel

Tashia Kalondo   Front Page News   Khomas
768
0

Share on social media


Tashia Kalondo 

Travel has been the fuel for most of my life. From the moment I first took off for boarding school in Stellenbosch at 13 years old, I’ve defined myself by where I’ve been and where I’m going. My mind and soul are filled with memories of places, people, enchantments, disasters and discoveries. 
Amidst the current coronavirus crises, the memories of all the places I’ve been to, continue to fuel and move me. The pandemic has grounded us all, but for those whose lives (and livelihoods) depend on getting on an airplane, it has been particularly difficult. 
For me, it’s one thing to not be travelling, but to not be able to, has taken an incredibly frustrating toll. My identity has been defined by travel and I’ve gone through a range of emotions in response to the shutdown of travel operations. I’ve felt somewhat irritable and unmotivated. 
On some days I simply crave the anticipation and excitement that comes with just knowing there’s an adventure around the corner. With that said, read on to learn about a special corner in the African wilderness right on the edge of a Namibian river border, as I reminisce about my time at Chobe Water Villas. 

A special corner in the African wilderness 
Rivers are often overlooked in favour of coastal escapes, which sadly means missing out on glorious places on the banks of many Namibian rivers. 
On your next waterfront getaway, why not skip the beach and stay at one of many beautiful Namibian riverside retreats instead? Chobe Water Villas is worth visiting for its fairytale views alone, but it’s the picturesque riverside location, at the very tip of Namibia’s Zambezi region, that really steals the show. 
I would return for many things, one of them being my experience with the staff, whom I commend for exceptional customer service skills. Perched on stilts over the water’s edge, my elevated villa offered views of the world renowned Sedudu Island and waking up overlooking the Chobe River to the magical sounds of Fish Eagle calling, was one of many high points of my stay.
Besides the sweeping water views, the elegance of my suite not only mirrored the natural splendour of the region but also offered unsurpassed luxury and relaxation. We all know that Namibia undoubtedly has the most beautiful sunsets, but for proper conviction, one needs to see them from this scenic part of the country. I went on river cruises that offered unparalleled views of the remarkable Chobe River and surrounds. 
This special corner of the African wilderness, where two mighty rivers meet, is a wetland paradise that is a haven for nature and wildlife. The true beauty of a water-based safari is the opportunity to view game at my leisure as the animals came to the water’s edge. 
I got some incredible wildlife viewing opportunities on the river safaris, this lodge and the activities they offer guests make it the ultimate mecca. This fabulous area is a playground for a plethora of species of wildlife, on both the Namibian and Botswana side. A game drive (included in the room rate) through the Chobe National Park offers a beautiful and wildlife rich experience. 
Delicious lunch is served in an easy going atmosphere which left me spoiled for choice through an amalgamation of light, healthy and delightful African and Mediterranean dishes. Located at the confluence of the legendary Chobe and mighty Zambezi rivers, where the borders of four countries meet (Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe), this lodge is only accessible by boat through the river borders. 
When it re-opens, go on and discover the wonders of a magical destination at O&Ls Chobe Water Villas in this incredibly special corner of the African wilderness.
We don’t have to be on the road (or in the skies) to appreciate and remember the beauties and the glories that we’ve experienced. Now is the time to read about (or daydream about) the places you’ve always wanted to travel to. 
Research flights, tours, attractions and hotels for a virtual holiday, and get excited for the day when you can take off once again. 


Tashia Kalondo
2020-08-28 12:57:50 | 22 hours ago
Home \ Front Page News \ Tashia Travel: Coping with the loss of travel - New Era Live

2 Comments

  1. User
    larry dina

    Good day every one i want to inform the public on how i get cured of HIV/AIDS by a Doctor called Dr Irosi . i visited different hospital but they gave me list of expensive drugs to treat the symptoms and never cured me. A closed friend of mine introduce me to a Herbal Doctor who cured her. I was scared to contact him but i found people testimony  online  testifying about his goodness. when i contacted him i asked him series of questions, i also ask him to show me his herbal certificate and license given to him by his Government he gave all the information i needed that gave me hope. He send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me. am now HIV negative. God bless you for being a sincere and great men. Am so excited, you can contact him if you have any problem. whats-app him via: +2348118829771.or contact him on email (drirosisolutioncenter@gmail.com)And he can also cure the following diseases1) HERPES2) HPV4) HEPATITIS5) ALS6) BLOOD CANCER

  2. User
    juwan james

    i want to  inform the public how i was cured of herpes  Virus by a Doctor called Dr ishiaku. i visited different hospital but they gave me list of drugs like Famvir, Zovirax, and Valtrex which is very expensive to treat the symptoms and never cured me. I was browsing through the Internet searching for remedy on Herpes and i saw comment of people talking about how Doctor ishiaku cured them. I Was scared because i never believed in the Internet but i was convince to give him a try because i was having no hope of been cured of herpes so i decided to contact him on his email, i searched his email on net and i saw a lot of people testifying about his goodness. when i contacted him he gave me hope and send a Herbal medicine to me that i took and it seriously worked for me, am a free person now without problem, my HERPES result came out negative. You can contact him on his Email: ishiakuherbalcure@gmail.com or whatsapp him via +2348180828544  and get all your problem solved. 1)Sickness of any kind 2)Help to CURE Hepatitis B, herpes, HIV/AIDS CANCER and BIPOLAR 3)Divorce, Breakup problem and To Re-unit 4)Pregnancy problem 5)Financial problem and Job promotion 6)To get a good and rich life partner 7)To Lose your wrath 8)to enlargement of penis

You might also like...

Popular this Week

WINDHOEK WEATHER

Regions

The Economy

From the Newsroom

A New Namibia

Nation's Agenda

News in Oshiwambo

Classifieds