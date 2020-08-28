Tashia Travel: Coping with the loss of travel Tashia Kalondo Front Page News Khomas

Tashia Kalondo

Travel has been the fuel for most of my life. From the moment I first took off for boarding school in Stellenbosch at 13 years old, I’ve defined myself by where I’ve been and where I’m going. My mind and soul are filled with memories of places, people, enchantments, disasters and discoveries.

Amidst the current coronavirus crises, the memories of all the places I’ve been to, continue to fuel and move me. The pandemic has grounded us all, but for those whose lives (and livelihoods) depend on getting on an airplane, it has been particularly difficult.

For me, it’s one thing to not be travelling, but to not be able to, has taken an incredibly frustrating toll. My identity has been defined by travel and I’ve gone through a range of emotions in response to the shutdown of travel operations. I’ve felt somewhat irritable and unmotivated.

On some days I simply crave the anticipation and excitement that comes with just knowing there’s an adventure around the corner. With that said, read on to learn about a special corner in the African wilderness right on the edge of a Namibian river border, as I reminisce about my time at Chobe Water Villas.

A special corner in the African wilderness

Rivers are often overlooked in favour of coastal escapes, which sadly means missing out on glorious places on the banks of many Namibian rivers.

On your next waterfront getaway, why not skip the beach and stay at one of many beautiful Namibian riverside retreats instead? Chobe Water Villas is worth visiting for its fairytale views alone, but it’s the picturesque riverside location, at the very tip of Namibia’s Zambezi region, that really steals the show.

I would return for many things, one of them being my experience with the staff, whom I commend for exceptional customer service skills. Perched on stilts over the water’s edge, my elevated villa offered views of the world renowned Sedudu Island and waking up overlooking the Chobe River to the magical sounds of Fish Eagle calling, was one of many high points of my stay.

Besides the sweeping water views, the elegance of my suite not only mirrored the natural splendour of the region but also offered unsurpassed luxury and relaxation. We all know that Namibia undoubtedly has the most beautiful sunsets, but for proper conviction, one needs to see them from this scenic part of the country. I went on river cruises that offered unparalleled views of the remarkable Chobe River and surrounds.

This special corner of the African wilderness, where two mighty rivers meet, is a wetland paradise that is a haven for nature and wildlife. The true beauty of a water-based safari is the opportunity to view game at my leisure as the animals came to the water’s edge.

I got some incredible wildlife viewing opportunities on the river safaris, this lodge and the activities they offer guests make it the ultimate mecca. This fabulous area is a playground for a plethora of species of wildlife, on both the Namibian and Botswana side. A game drive (included in the room rate) through the Chobe National Park offers a beautiful and wildlife rich experience.

Delicious lunch is served in an easy going atmosphere which left me spoiled for choice through an amalgamation of light, healthy and delightful African and Mediterranean dishes. Located at the confluence of the legendary Chobe and mighty Zambezi rivers, where the borders of four countries meet (Namibia, Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe), this lodge is only accessible by boat through the river borders.

When it re-opens, go on and discover the wonders of a magical destination at O&Ls Chobe Water Villas in this incredibly special corner of the African wilderness.

We don’t have to be on the road (or in the skies) to appreciate and remember the beauties and the glories that we’ve experienced. Now is the time to read about (or daydream about) the places you’ve always wanted to travel to.

Research flights, tours, attractions and hotels for a virtual holiday, and get excited for the day when you can take off once again.

2020-08-28