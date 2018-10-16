There is no room for complacency, cautions Mannetti …Mozambique clash tonight

WINDHOEK - If the venomous fangs of the Mozambican Black Mambas are to be successfully razed and disbudded, then the Brave Warriors will have to display unsurmountable character and superior intensity, coach Ricardo Mannetti believes.

Namibia were 2-1 winners over Mozambique away in Maputo on Saturday during the first leg of their 2019 Afcon Group-K qualifiers and Namibia will tonight again confront the Black Mambas of Mozambique for the second leg at the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Katutura.

Mannetti says tonight’s match will be a different affair compared to Saturday’s match in Maputo and hence his call for more intensity and firm character from his charges when they face Mozambique.

“We have to respect them and take them very seriously like we did in Maputo. We have to maintain the same intensity and approach. We need to keep to our objective of one game at a time as we aim for the 10 points. We can’t relax now and I will not allow that,” reassured Mannetti.

Mannetti also expressed his happiness with the character of the Brave Warriors when they came from behind to win away from home last weekend, saying they will build on that impetus to produce great results tonight.

“For the first time in a long time, our national team have won away from home and we did it in style. Coming from behind, showing character and great response. Now we need to build on that and Tuesday night affords that platform,” adds Mannetti as he called on all Namibians to fill up the stadium and rally behind the boys.

“Whatever we do as coaches is down to tactics and the fans need to respect our tactical approach. We have a big squad of very good players and that allows us to have Plan A and Plan B and Hotto was part of our Plan B. Your Plan B should also have quality and impact players and Hotto proved that on Saturday.”

On Sunday, Guinea Bissau defeated Zambia 2-1 at home to go top of the group on seven points with the rest of the teams on four points each. Tickets for tonight’s match are selling for N$50 at Computicket outlets and at Football House in Katutura.

The final home game for the Warriors will be against Guinea Bissau mid next month before they visit Zambia in March next year. The group winner and the runner-up will qualify for the 32nd edition of the Total African Cup of Nations to be hosted by Cameroon from 15 June to 13 July 2019. –Adapted from nfa.org.na



