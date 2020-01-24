Toe-to-toe with the “Bucht Beast” Bernhardt Fikameni Shiimi, aka “Doc” Carlos Kambaekwa Sports Khomas

Namibia’s second largest harbour town Lüderitz, located on the remote south/east Atlantic Ocean has been for years unintentionally isolated in many aspects of life.

Nonetheless, the usually laid back windy town has in the past managed to silently produce a sizeable amount of excellent athletes who only became household names once they have moved inland in search of pastures green.

Notable names that comes to mind are that of one of the finest sprinters of his generation Benedictus Botha, while footballers Leo Shimbuli, Gabriel and “Kazan” Sokupa, Mario Dawids, Jean Martin, Shaanika Andreas, Petie van Wyk, Salomo “Afela” Shidolo, Tim “MTC” Ekandjo, Eusebio Fredericks and few others also made their mark in domestic football.

Popular giant center back Bernhardt Fikameni Shiimi, also known as “Doc” amongst his peers in social circles is amongst few notable “Buchters”, who has gone onto established himself as a valuable squad member of Tigers Football Club’s golden generation in the late eighties {80’s} and mid-nineties {90’s}.

WINDHOEK – Most probably the only known retired footballer in his motherland trained as a professional Chef, the easygoing “Doc” was born in Lüderitz on the 23rd of November 1968 – the same year when the last residents from Windhoek’s old location were forcefully relocated to the modest Katutura Township.

Ironically, the bulky boy found himself amongst the new residents of Donkerhoek enclave on the outskirts of Namibia’s commercial city Windhoek. He started his primary school at the Mandume Primary School before moving to the revered Augustineum High School.

Like many other boys his age, “Doc” was football crazy and would chase an inflated piece of leather whenever the chance presented itself. After a short stint at Golden Bees, Doc jumped ship to join forces with the predominantly Otjiherero speaking students’ hostel team going by the name of Windhoek City FC.

His arrival in competitive football structures coincided with the new change of landscape with many teams doing away with their traditional respective reserve teams, which served as feeder teams – leaving dozens of aspiring young footballers with no other option than find other alternatives.

Young footballers from Donkerhoek resolved to form their own teams leading to the unavoidable births of Golden Rivers, African Blizzards and Fire Stone Football Clubs, respectively.

As it turned out, these teams were to serve as feeder teams for big brother “Ingwe Inyama” {Tigers FC}. Doc was founder member of African Blizzards FC alongside the late pair of Moses Kandjoze and Teenage Iyambo, Gabes Christoph, Kondja Andreas and Alele Kapule amongst others.

The big frame central defender rose to prominence when he bravely netted the winning penalty for Blizzards against Black Africa in the now defunct Metropolitan knockout cup. His near faultless performance week in and week out for Blizzards caught the eyes of Tigers’ talent scouts and as they say, the rest is history.

Doc’s arrival at “Ingwe” coincided with the inevitable departure of club stalwarts Grey and Kumi Umati. The no nonsense tough tackling defender was immediately thrown into the lions’ den - partnering converted midfielder Bricks Hangula in the heart of “Ingwe’s watertight defense.

A dead ball specialist, Doc would frequently register his name on the scoreboard, as he was the preferred penalty taker for his new club.

He barely missed the target from the penalty spot and scored the decisive penalty when “Ingwe” dispatched coastal arch rivals Eleven Arrows in the BP Top Cup final – beating Sparks Gottlieb hands down.

Such was his consistency and commitment that he was bestowed with the honour of vice/captain deputizing the recently deceased Ndapewa Hangula. May his soul rest in peace.

However, his romance with Tigers FC was abruptly disrupted by a heated disagreement with volatile team manager Kelly Asser. “He {Kelly} was misbehaving and acted extremely bossy trying to treat us like small kids - I could no longer stomach his nonsense and bossy attitude,” charges Shiimi.

“Doc” subsequently left “Ingwe” - only to resurface at Khomasdal in the red and white strip of Young Ones Football Club. After one full season with the “Kings at Night” – “Doc” suffered what would prove a career ending knee injury and decided to call it quits from all forms of competitive football whilst still at the pinnacle of his flourishing football career.

He wasted little time on the sidelines and found himself employment with Fishing giants Namsov, where he was trained as a qualified boat Chef.

It was during his lodging at sea level that he learned to muster the tricky Russian lingo. A highly qualified Chef, “Doc” was later roped in by the Namibian Navy as principal Chef, preparing tasty meals for Generals.

The humorous defender also played briefly for hometown team Atlanta Bucks Football Club in his native Lüderitz. The easygoing now retired stylish defender recently tied the knot with his longtime sweetheart Theresia Shailemo who bore him a beautiful daughter Pauline, 16.

The gorgeous gathering was attended by the who’s who in social circles. Amongst the high profile dignitaries were; the ever present Umati brothers Grey and Kumi, Metuu Hipondoka, Fighter Louis, Hauii Kamaundju, Sparks Gottlieb, Alele Kapule and incumbent SWANU President Tangeni Ijambo.

