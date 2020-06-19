Top trending - Goat by Ay Poyoo Paheja Siririka Entertainment Khomas

The top trending clip on our radar is from AY Poyoo, a Ghanaian rapper and comedian who became an internet sensation for his hit song Goat. The song has raked in 314 630 views on YouTube since its upload on 8 June 2020.

G.O.A.T is an acronym people use to describe those individuals who are incredible at something or like AY Poyoo, describing how he is indeed the Greatest Of All Time.

I am the goat, I am the goat, meeeehhh, I am the goat, everybody washout is the catchy phrase that AY Poyoo raps in the song which has received some positive reviews, retweets and numerous shares. According to comments on YouTube, the ballad seems to be making waves in South Africa, accompanied by memes and funny comments.

His real name is Immanuel Yeboah but prefers to be called AY Poyoo according to an interview he had on a Ghanaian radio station. His song caught the attention of American rapper, Snoop Dogg has also acknowledged the existence of AY in countries like Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Sierra Leon, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and of course the home country of the rapper, Ghana.

Directed by Prince Cyril, the 3:16 long video has incorporated clips from Poyoorians (fans of AY Poyoo) who also made their own parody of the song.

The novel coronavirus has surely made people be creative and try new ventures because initially, one would think it’s a joke until you see the work put in the song.

Other songs which AY Poyoo has released include Swimming Pool, Alcoholics which like Goat, he has to incorporate Ghanaian pidgin in his lyrics.

On social media, it's common to see the goat emoji in punning relation to the acronym

Not many people can claim to be the G.O.A.T., but those who can are the Greatest Of All Time in their field. Most often, the acronym G.O.A.T. praises exceptional athletes like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo but also musicians and other public figures. – psiririka@nepc.com.na



2020-06-19