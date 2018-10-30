Tragedy halts attempt to gate-crash wedding

WINDHOEK - Persistence by a 20-year-old man and his friends to enter a wedding tent where they were unwelcome resulted in his untimely death on Sunday.

The deceased, Namila Jonas, 20, died instantly after he was stabbed with an Okapi knife in the process of fighting to get into a wedding tent at Okanyofi village in Ondangwa.

According to police reports, Jonas and his friends went to a wedding and were trying to get into the wedding tent where they were not welcome when a fight broke out at the wedding.

The police are yet to make an arrest in the murder case, as investigations are ongoing.

A case of murder was reported in Otjomuise where a 31-year-old man died instantly after he was stabbed three times with a knife on Saturday on Stock Holm Street. The fight between the deceased, Sam Shithigona and a 26-year-old resulted in Shithigona getting stabbed to death.

According to the crime reports, six people were sexually violated over the weekend across the country. A 28-year-old man sexually violated an 11-year-old boy, a resident of Soetdoringlaagte in Stampriet on Friday.

It’s alleged that the 28-year-old suspect forced the victim, overpowered him and sodomised him. The suspect is arrested and investigation continues.

In an unrelated incident, a rape and armed robbery case were reported in Windhoek on Sunday. It is alleged that two suspects entered the premises in Klein Windhoek, by climbing over the fence where they managed to break into the house through a window.

The owner of the house was found watching TV whilst a woman was asleep in one of the rooms. According to the police, the victims were held at gunpoint. The woman got sexually violated by one of the suspects. After the gruesome ordeal, the suspects tied up the victims (ages 30 and 25) and locked them in the room.

The suspects stole a Samsung TV, three cell phones, one Xbox, cash of R2 500, two car keys for a Fortuner and Golf 7 and clothes. All items stolen are valued at about N$98 000. No injuries were reported, no arrest yet and no recovery of the stolen properties, according to the police.

