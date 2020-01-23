Two arrested with pangolin at Oshakati

ONGWEDIVA – The police in Oshana Region have in less than a week arrested five suspects in connection with protected wildlife crimes.

The five suspects face charges of controlled wildlife products. In a recent incident yesterday, the police arrested two suspects who were found in possession of a live pangolin following a police tip-off.

They were arrested following a police search on their vehicle.

The two suspects whose names are withheld pending their appearance in court were arrested at Okaku kaNangula village, situated along the Oshakati-Omungwelume road.

Oshana police spokesperson, Warrant officer Frieda Shikole said the pangolin was found hiden under the rear seat of the motor vehicle during a police search.

The pangolin which is valued at approximately N$50 000 was handed over to the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

Three other suspects were arrested on Friday for being in possession of pangolin skins valued at N$150 000 in total.

The skins were found hidden in the boot of their vehicle.

They were arrested at Oniimwandi village which is located on the Oshakati-Okahao road.

2020-01-23 07:19:15 | 5 hours ago