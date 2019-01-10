Two die in horrific car crash in Kavango West

RUNDU - The police in Kavango West are investigating a case of culpable homicide after two people died in a horrific car crash on Tuesday night at Siyena village, along the region’s B10 main road.

It is alleged that a driver of a KIA Sportage SUV, who was driving from Nkurenkuru to Rundu, struck a calf. His vehicle consequently hit a Toyota Corolla sedan that was in front of him, killing the driver of the Corolla and his passenger on the spot.

“The deceased were identified as Kauma Sabinus Hausiku, 29 years of age, and Karora Andreas, also a man whose age is yet to be confirmed,” said the Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mutonga Mbumba, who confirmed the incident to New Era.

According to the police, the driver who rammed into the deceased’s car from the back escaped with only minor injuries and was arrested and is still in custody today. “We are urging drivers to be cautious on the roads and drive sober to avoid the loss of lives on our roads, this is really a sad event. We must try to always make our roads safe,” Mbumba said.

