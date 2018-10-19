2 000 veterans being vetted in Oshikoto

OMUTHIYA - Approximately 2 000 veterans of the liberation struggle have turned up for verification in Oshikoto Region since the beginning of the exercise early this month.

The exercise, which ends on October 26, is part of the veterans affairs’ ministry’s mandate to conduct physical and data verification in order to update and validate its database.

Senior community liaison officer in Oshikoto, Assern Nampala, said the exercise enables the ministry to have data which serves as a guide when planning for future projects.

“This is a crucial exercise especially in cases whereby some of the working veterans are about to retire so we will be able to know exactly how many will be going on retirement, so that we can already start planning and making provision for their projects and monthly financial subvention,” explained Nampala.

Veterans receiving financial subventions are cautioned not to miss this exercise as failure to do so will result in suspension of their monthly assistance, and no back pay will be paid.

In addition, veterans or their dependants who are or are neither recipients of the subvention but reside outside the country are given until March 31, 2019 to report themselves to the head office in Windhoek. While those unable to make it to the registration points for various reasons are encouraged to inform the officials so that they can make arrangements on how they can be verified.

Veterans affairs was established with the mandate to initiate projects to improve the livelihood of the thousands of veterans of Namibia’s liberation struggle.

“We encourage those veterans that have not made a turn at our offices to do so, although we are so far happy with the turnout. They should also not forget the required documents such as identification card, bank statements, marriage and educational certificates, among others,” said Nampala.

