200 OVC treated to an early Christmas party

WINDHOEK – More than 200 orphans and vulnerable children (OVC) showed their appreciation and excitement when they were treated to an early Christmas party last week at the headquarters of Namibia Brewery Limited (NBL).

The party treated children to a fun park, face-painting, as well as goodies including soft drinks, cupcakes and food. Santa Claus also pitched and spoiled each child with a gift bag.

The annual OVC Christmas party by the O&L Group is a collaborative effort by the group’s operating companies. One of the orphans, Ananias Mathews, said he was very happy to be part of the event, and playing with other children also showed how they are being loved, despite the fact that they are orphans.

O&L Centre of Excellence Managing Director Martin Theron said seeing the smiles and excitement on the children’s faces is what inspires them to continue hosting the event annually.

“Their smiles and happiness keep this event alive. It is always an honour, and a great pleasure to make a difference in the lives of those less privileged,” said Theron.

O&L Group Corporate Social Investment (CSI) Coordinator Venessa Mwiya said children and education are key focus pillars in the O&L CSI strategy. “This annual initiative would not be possible at all without the support and drive of the O&L operating companies and staff. I am driven by the passion of my colleagues for this project.

Their support to keep this event alive and commitment to making it a success every year, is very inspiring.

These children are Namibia’s future. It is important for us to reach out to them and make as much as possible a difference in their lives by positively contributing to their development,” says Mwiya.

O&L subsidiaries at the coast also hosts a Christmas party annually for OVC, which will take place later this year.

2018-11-14 10:36:29 1 months ago