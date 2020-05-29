#5minFinesse is the creme de la creme of entertainment Aletta Shikololo Entertainment Khomas

One of the most anticipated online shows, #5minFinesse could be the future of online shows in the country, based on the love and support it gets from local and international fans.

#5minFinesse is an Instagram live show, which gives a platform to musicians from across the world to finesse over a beat for five minutes.

To create online entertainment and to engage with fans, #5minFinesse has featured some of the South African music gurus such as Busiswa, Moonchild Sanely, Robot Boii, Miano, and also some of the Namibian music finest such as Skrypt and many others.

The concept was founded by a local producer, Andreas Nambambi popularly known as DJ Dreas who is currently making waves in the Namibian and South African entertainment circuit.

“I started a live show on Instagram one day and I was just making beats and having a jam session. Scrypt joined the live session and I decided to send him a beat, he did a freestyle to it and it was just dope vibes. That’s how #5minFinesse started,” said the DJ, narrating how he began the show.

In a telephonic chat with Entertainment Now! the Tangerine hitmaker said he also wants to influence Namibian hip-hop culture while giving the underdogs of hip-hop a wider audience to showcase their talent.

The show has created its wider audience that it attracted 30 000 viewers in its third season.

It has also created traffic on platforms such as Twitter.

He assured his fans that the show will continue even after lockdown, saying, “this is a movement we’ve started, something bigger than us, a culture.”

“I’m grateful to have such a loyal and consistent fan base for the show that stays hungry for more. What I say to them is to just stay tuned and keep an eye on my socials.”

