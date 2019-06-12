61 000 houses planned for Erongo in next five years

WALVIS BAY – The Erongo Region will embark on an infrastructural and housing project that will see at least 61 000 houses constructed in the region over the next five years.

That was revealed last week by regional governor Cleophas Mutjavikua during his state of the region address (Sora) held in Swakopmund.

Mutjavikua said that a development plan has been approved under the humanitarian economic grant, also referred to as a forgivable loan agreement, to construct the houses in the region as well as to assist with other regional projects.

Erongo is one of the regions that continue to experience challenges when it comes to affordable housing and servicing land, that has resulted in thousands of residents living in backyards and informal settlements that are prone to diseases, crime and shack fires.

According to Mutjavikua the aim is to construct at least 30 000 houses in Walvis Bay, 15 000 in Swakopmund and 3 000 each in Omaruru, Karibib and Henties Bay. A further 3 500 will be constructed in Arandis and 1 500 in Usakos. The settlements of Okombahe, Omatjete will each get 500 houses, Uis will get 700 and Otjimbingwe 300.

“As a region we are working hard to meet the third and fourth pillars on housing and infrastructure as stipulated in the Harambee Prosperity Plan,” the governor explained.

In addition he says the region responded to the call of the president in which he declared informal settlements a national disaster.

“Hence this housing development plan had been approved under the grant,” explained Mutjavikua.

He added that this specific housing response will not be the same as the mass housing initiative.

“This project demands the involvement from the local authorities and to act accordingly, as they will be the implementing agents. It means that they must have the same capabilities and the same precision. There is no room for failure because any failure will mean that the humanitarian grant will be terminated,” Mutjavikua said.

