/Uirab to leave profit-making Namport

WALVIS BAY - The CEO of the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport), Bisey

/Uirab, is set to part ways with the port authority after 10 years of service and after turning around the fortunes of the company, increasing its cargo and doubling its revenue.

The board of the Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) made the announcement on Thursday, stating that they were indeed happy with the overall performance of /Uirab over the past 10 years. Namport, under /Uirab’s leadership, increased its revenue from N$434 million in 2008 to N$1 billion in 2018.

Total cargo tonnage handled through the port increased from 4.6 million (2008) to 5.3 million in 2018. The balance sheet grew from N$2.6 billion to N$7.2 billion, as at 31 March 2018.

/Uirab is regarded as one of the best CEOs in Namibia after he diligently steered Namport from a medium-sized public enterprise into a regionally acclaimed logistics and maritime industry leader.

According to the Namport’s board chairperson, Advocate Gerson Hinda, since his appointment on 9 April 2009

/Uirab successfully introduced a rolling five- year strategic plan that aligned to the ideals of Vision 2030 and the Fifth National Development Plan (NDP5), focusing on infrastructure development and the logistics sectors. “A number of projects have been identified as key to the achievement of the overarching purpose of Namport. The board is satisfied with the progress made in achieving these strategic objectives. Apart from that, his leadership style has raised the profile of Namport within and beyond Namibia’s borders. He has specifically focused on capacity building of his team members, and young Namibians, specifically focusing on advanced training in the maritime,” Hinda said in the statement.

He also stipulated that the port operated in a complex and highly competitive environment under the leadership of /Uirab and also saw the execution and the implementation of the new container terminal that is expected to be completed within the next two months.

“The port’s local procurement empowerment and capacitation strategy that has seen the authority localise a majority of its procurement requirements gained significant impetus during his tenure as the CEO. Namport now boasts of acquiring an average of 80 percent of its total goods and services from Namibian registered and owned enterprises,” Hinda said.

Hinda also stated they have already commenced with the recruitment process for a new CEO and the call for applications will be placed in the media soon.

2019-02-11 09:29:30 1 months ago