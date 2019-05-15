ACC goes after Brave Warriors team manager Isaacs

…as NFA probing continues

Otniel Hembapu

WINDHOEK – The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) investigations into the internal affairs of the Namibia Football Association (NFA) has taken a fresh twist, as the Namibian anti-graft body is now in hot pursuit of Brave Warriors Team Manager Tim Isaacs, New Era Sport has learnt.

Since 2017, the ACC has been digging and hollowing at the NFA, with their previous investigations ranging from the legitimacy of former secretary-general Barry Rukoro’s qualifications to serious allegations of money laundering that had been going on at the football association for decades.

But fresh investigations and probing was launched against Brave Warriors long-serving team manager Tim Isaacs, who was over the weekend subpoenaed by the ACC to come in and answer a raft of questions about his involvement in alleged money laundering and other illicit financial activities that took place at the NFA under the previous administration, impeccable sources revealed to this publication.

According to insiders at Football House, the anti-graft watchdog has since last year been investigating a group of NFA senior employees for alleged money laundering, illegally awarding tenders to suppliers, companies that were set up to illicitly benefit from NFA tenders and programmes as well as unexplained spending of enormous amounts of money on various national team activities even during periods that national teams were not active at all.

New Era Sport understands that the investigations will in coming months be extended to other senior employees of the association that were or still involved with national teams and various NFA projects and programmes, as well as those that were involved with making huge purchases for the association; to mention but a few.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Isaacs said he was not in the position to comment on the issue as he is already communicated with the ACC and engaging the media at this point will compromise the process. Meanwhile, our sources at the association further disclosed that some influential members of the previous NFA executive committee are allegedly working hand in glove with certain members of the Fifa-appointed Normalisation Committee for NFA to get rid of all employees that were considered close allies of Rukoro, who was removed from office early this year by the Normalisation Committee with the assistance of police.

2019-05-15 12:31:00 1 days ago