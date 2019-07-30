Accused serial rapist to be prosecuted in High Court

WINDHOEK – A man accused of raping, genitally defiling and mutilating a 10-year-old girl last year in Windhoek is expected to be tried in Windhoek High Court.

This came to light when the prosecutor general instructed the investigating officer in the case to compile all the cases that Gewen Gawanab, 25, is currently facing.

According to the prosecutor general, once the investigating officer is done consolidating all of Gawanab’s cases, his case will be forwarded to the High Court where he will be tried.

Gawanab made an appearance in Windhoek Regional Court yesterday before Magistrate Elina Nandago on a rape case that occurred in September 2016.

The accused, who is alleged to be a predator of minor children, currently has 10 cases of rape against him. According to court records, one case was temporarily withdrawn because of the repeated absenteeism of the complainant. Another one was provisionally withdrawn due to incomplete police investigations.

He made headlines last year when he was arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl on October 26, 2018, in Havana, Windhoek.

According to police reports at the time, Gawanab cut the 10-year-old girl’s genitals before he violently defiled her along the Daan Viljoen road where the children were walking towards farm Satan Logh. It is alleged that after committing the gruesome act, he fled into the mountains.

Gawanab, an alleged serial rapist, was on bail of N$1500 in another criminal case when he committed the alleged offense. It is alleged that he was released from police custody in connection with a rape that also happened in Havana in 2017 three months prior.

Gawanab was arrested in September 2015 for raping his niece who was six years old at the time, in Havana. The case was transferred to the Regional Court. The accused was out on bail for this case as well.

He is currently in police custody for his most recent case of rape that took place in October 2018. He is expected to appear again in court on September 12.

