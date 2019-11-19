Afrox hosts Leadership Academy graduation Staff Reporter Business Khomas

×

WINDHOEK - Afrox Namibia hosted the second Annual Afrox Leadership Academy graduation dinner on 08 November 2019 at a glittering ceremony in the capital. The Afrox Leadership Academy

is an initiative that was birthed out of the Afrox Namibia’s management desire to identify effective methods for intervention in skills development and poverty eradication in Namibia, and to respond to this need by breaking away from regular social responsibility trappings.

Addressing the gathering, former Head of State Hifikepunye Pohamba commended Afrox Namibia for taking the initiative to help equip the young people with leadership skills. “This is indeed a good step in the right direction and should be commended. The identification and empowerment of students as potential young leaders will undoubtedly ensure Namibia positions herself to have competitive edge in the future,” remarked Pohamba.

Having invested close to N$2 000 000 in the project thus far, Pohamba acknowledged the investment Afrox Namibia is making towards the broader development and sustainable economic growth of the nation, urging other corporate institutions to emulate the example of Afrox Namibia.

Pohamba expressed: “I want to thank Afrox Namibia for contributing to human resource development in our country, which is a critical ingredient for sustainable development. In this context, I urge other corporate citizens to emulate this wonderful initiative and find ways to contribute to capacity building in various areas that will take our country to greater heights.”

Speaking on behalf of Afrox Namibia, Managing Director Eckhardt Vorster reflected on the stories of grace, courage and fortitude exemplified by the participants of the 2019 Afrox Leadership Academy. Thanking all the individuals involved in the evolution and growth of the academy, Vorster highlighted the necessity and growth of the program, saying “The demand and need for this program has exceeded our initial expectation.”

In only its second year, the Academy has grown from three to five participating schools, and the number of participants has increased from 16 to 25 learners. Vorster added that as the company continues to innovate and remain relevant to national developmental needs, the program will eventually be rolled out to all regions of the country. “At the Afrox Leadership Academy, we know we cannot get complacent. We have to keep inventing and re-inventing ourselves as we address the multi-faceted challenges of our times,” he remarked.

Some of the Academy participants also shared stories of their community service engagements, which included the WHS Go Green Project, CMZ Helping Hands, Moria Grace Orphanage Project, Mind Crusaders, POIEMA, Heart for Hope Village, Conquer Cancer, the WHS Shadowing Initiative, amongst others. Speaking on the need to leverage opportunities such as the Afrox Leadership Academy, CEO of First National Bank of Namibia Erwin Tjipuka encouraged the learners not to allow the societal limitations to keep them from achieving their dreams. “Never allow your circumstances and background to hold you back; be clear about what you want to achieve and stay focused” he delivered. “I was persistent – I learned to never give up in the pursuit of my goals and aspirations. I worked hard, remained disciplined, and paid the price. Motivation gets you started but it is discipline that gets you there,” he challenged the

graduating students.

The Afrox Leadership Academy programme is not only about investing in its participants. It was designed to inspire young people and to promote stories about ordinary Namibians making a difference in their areas of influence and communities. To this end, Vorster remarked: “We realised training alone would not bring about the desired impact from our investment; thus, a component of monthly mentorship sessions for each of the Academy participants with leading professionals from various sectors of our society was infused into the programme this year. We are not only transforming the hearts and minds of the students directly involved in the programme, but we are impacting lives across the length and breadth of the

country.”



2019-11-19 07:54:14 | 6 hours ago