All ye heartthrobs, Khomasdal Community Hall is the place to be

Paheja Siririka

WINDHOEK - Sparkle Babes are hosting a Valentine’s Dance this Thursday at the Khomasdal Community Hall.

If you are into all things fun, then that is the place to be. As much as it is Valentine’s Day, the event is open to both couples and non-couples. N$50 gets you in. DJ Max ‘T’ will be spinning the decks and making you dance to golden oldies and 21st century songs. Come in numbers and have endless fun with your loved ones. What’s even more interesting is that there will be yummy braai vleis (barbecued meat), drinks and lots more. It is about being with the ones you love. Now how is that for a Valentine’s Day?

Sparkle Babes is a stokvel group consisting of plus/minus 28 independent working women to raise funds from hosting events. They got together beginning of this year to come up with ideas on how to make money and decided to try out events management and organisation. These are women from different backgrounds with different ideas.

The next event on their calendar is a Miss Independence pageant when they intend to showcase the Ovaherero and Ovambanderu traditional dresses. It is a great way of promoting culture and a reflection of how far the attire has come and what better way to do that than through a pageant. Sparkle Babes Events manager, Jennifer Mbinda, says the group is not just about hosting and organising fun events. The idea is also to give back to the community by doing a lot of charity work, which requires them to get some aid to make the venture a fruitful one. Another item on the agenda is to visit old age homes and see how they can best cater to the elderly. With the upcoming Valentine’s Dance, Mbinda hopes it will be a success since it is their first event. “See you all at the Khomsadal Comminuty Hall on 14 February from 18h00,” she entices.

2019-02-11 09:53:02 1 months ago