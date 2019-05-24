Alleged brother killer denied reduced bail

WINDHOEK - The Katutura Magistrate’s Court refused to further reduce the bail of a man who stands accused of killing his brother over N$20 late last year.

Immanuel Nepela, 28, has been in custody since his arrest in June 2018.

In April, Nepela got his bail reduced after the court noticed that he was still in police custody although being granted bail during his previous court appearance. The court then reduced his bail from N$2 000 to N$1 500 after informing the court that he was not able to pay the stipulated amount for his release.

But during court proceedings yesterday, Nepela’s defence attorney Caroline McLeod pleaded with the court to further reduce her client’s bail, citing that he cannot afford N$1 500.

According to McLeod, her client can only afford bail of N$1 000. Magistrate Namwenyo Shekalepo refused the request stating that the court has already shown Nepela mercy when it reduced his bail the first time. Nepela faces a charge of murder of his older brother Salatiel Nghiyolwa in June 2018. Nghiyolwa died after he was stabbed with a knife in the ribs at Ehambo dhaNehale informal settlement in Hakahana, Windhoek.

The prosecution is alleging that Nepela intentionally killed his brother Nghiyolwa on the date in question when he fatally stabbed him.

According to witnesses, Nghiyolwa who was a taxi driver took firewood the previous week to Nepela who sold grilled meat. The agreement was that Nepela would give Nghiyolwa N$20 later in the day for the firewood.

Later on, the brothers got into arguments, and it is alleged that Nepela then pushed and overpowered Nghiyolwa who dislocated his arm and strangled him which caused him to pass out for some time.

The following day family members suggested that the brothers should be separated and told Nepela to move out of their shared shack. Furthermore, Nepela should go to the north, which he refused to do.

Witnesses indicated that Nepela was later seen that night crying while following the main road. He was allegedly holding a blood-stained knife saying that he had just killed his brother.

Nepela had since denied guilt when he took his preliminary plea to the charge. The court postponed the matter to October 1 for the prosecutor general’s decision.

2019-05-24 08:55:39 12 hours ago