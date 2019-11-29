Alleged mini-shop robber still at large 

RUNDU – An armed robber who raided a local mini-shop in Rundu on Monday night is still at large and yet to be identidied.

The gunman entered the shop as it was closing and before the cash was locked into a safe.

“The suspect fled with N$40 000 after he stormed into the shop while the shop was about to close and pointed a gun at one of the workers who had the bag containing the cash,” said the acting crime investigations coordinator for Kavango East, Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara.

“The security guard who was guarding the premises wanted to chase the suspect but was held by two people believed to be the robber’s accomplices. Members of the public who may have any information regarding the robbery can contact the police, maybe it will help the case,” he said.

Kavara with great concern urged business owners to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) at their business premises to help record incidents. The mini-shop didn’t have any installed cameras.

2019-11-29 07:50:45 | 16 hours ago