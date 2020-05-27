Amazing Kids Private School far ahead with virtual learning Aletta Shikololo Youth Khomas

While some schools are just beginning with e-learning, the Amazing Kids Private School and Academy is already ahead with the curriculum. The school started the online classes at the beginning of April and they are already chasing the end of the syllabi.

Speaking to Youth Corner, school principal Lorraine Hartunj said the learners are coping and 80% of them have access to online learning. “When schools officially start, we will only be revising lessons we have taught and also take through learners who were unable to keep up with e-learning,” Hartunj said. Even though the school will be doing revisions for some topics when normal classes resume, Hartunj stated they will continue where they left during the lockdown. She said her learners are familiar with virtual learning; therefore, the school is willing to implement it for their afternoon classes. “Before the pandemic, we used to give after classes in the afternoon and when school starts, we are turning it into online afternoon classes; learners will be doing it in the comfort of their homes,” Hartunj said, adding that while Amazing kids are doing well with e-learning, there are some schools in the country, especially public schools, that are struggling with the system and some have not yet started. According to Oshikoto Education Directorate, only 5% of its learners have access to e-learning. An educator at a school in Okahao, who prefers anonymity, told Youth Corner that the school has not yet started with e-learning because 90% of her learners reside in villages where there is no electricity and access to gadgets; however, they inform parents to collect school work for their children.

