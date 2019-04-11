Ambunda to face unbeaten Fulton in mega US fight…next month in Virginia

Windhoek –Namibia’s veteran pugilist Paulus “El Jesus” Ambunda has been thrown another lifeline to conquer the international boxing arena after it was announced yesterday that the Namibian super bantamweight boxer will square off against unbeaten American star Stephen Fulton.

Ambunda will put his prized International Boxing Organisation (IBO) super bantamweight world title on the line against undefeated Fulton on 11 May at the Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia, USA, Ringstar Asia announced on its website yesterday.

At an advanced age of 38, Ambunda continues to defy Mother Nature with scintillating performances in the ring and subsequently entrenching his name on the global boxing arena. Towards the end of last year, Ambunda outsmarted Singaporean fighter Muhamad Ridhwan to capture the coveted IBO super bantamweight world title.

Before overcoming Ridhwan in Singapore for the IBO crown, Ambunda made easy work of Tanzania’s Nasibu Ramadhan at The Dome in Swakopmund to clinch the World Boxing Council (WBC) international silver super bantamweight title.

Now presented with another opportunity stretch his dominance on the international stage, the Namibian former WBO world champion will be expected to throw the entire kitchen sink at the 24-year old Fulton when they lock horns next month in the US.

Ambunda, who will be fighting in the US for the first time in his professional career, will face tough competition in the young and furious Fulton who is yet to taste defeat in his 15 professional fights. The experienced Namibian boasts 27 wins and 2 losses from 29 fights and will look to put up a decent show on foreign soil.

Fulton will be fighting for the second time this year and has secured two knockouts in his 15 bouts, while Ambunda once held the WBO bantamweight title in 2013, but unprecedentedly lost the title to Japan’s Tomoki Kameda in his first defense. Since then, Ambunda has won seven of his last eight fights.

