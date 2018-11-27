Archers end season in high spirits 

WINDHOEK – A total of 73 archers inclusive of 44 juniors and 29 seniors converged at the St George’s shooting range in Windhoek, grilling each other for supremacy in the final the NASP shoot of the year competition on Saturday.

Witnessing the lovely cool cloud cover while setting up the range on Friday, the next morning was chilly on registration time before the day turned boiling hot.

Tummies were filled with an assortment of food and beverages from the makeshift tuck shop, keeping the energy levels high whilst making sure the spirits did not flag.

Archers ranging from 4th graders to 12th graders shot three Bull’s Eye rounds and one 3D Animal round followed by the AAG shoot.

This particular division attracted 13 adult archers particularly preparing for next year’s tri-nation series in Cape Town against hosts South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Overall winners read as follows:

Junior Girls:

Gold - Sunel Weakly (Privaatskool Moria)

Silver - Mari Louw (Gobabis Gymnasium)

Bronze - Anrila van Zyl (Danie Joubert)

Junior Boys:

Gold - MJ van der Westhuizen (Berg-Op Akedemie)

Silver - Caleb Beukes (Community Hope School)

Bronze - Burton Weakly (Privaatskool Moria)



Senior Girls:

Gold - Elsjen Wilders (Windhoek Gymnasium)

Silver - Logan Tawse (St George’s)

Bronze - Elize Haasbroek (Elnatan)

Senior Boys:

Gold - Edward Kesslau (Gobabis Gymnasium)

Silver - Hannes Theron (Windhoek Gymnasium)

Bronze - Thomas Blaauw (SKW)

