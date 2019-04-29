BA fastens grip on top spot with stylish win over “Kahirona”

WINDHOEK - MTC Premiership table toppers Black Africa Football Club returned to winning ways when Wire Shipanga’s wounded Lions walloped hosts Life Fighters 4-2 in an exciting six goal thriller at the Mokati stadium in Otjiwarongo, on Saturday.

In last weekend’s other action, unfashionable Katutura outfit Citizens continued their fairytale run in the league this term with a goalless draw against the visiting Mighty Gunners. Unam registered a well-deserved 2-1 victory against hosts Eleven Arrows at the Kuisebmond stadium in Walvis-Bay.

Elsewhere, serial party-poopers Tura Magic continued their dominance or rather a habitual practice of flagrant disrespect towards big brother Tigers.

The stubborn Magicians saw off “Ingwe” 2-1 in a hard fought clash of a typical David vs Goliath script under floodlights at the Sam Nujoma stadium, on Friday.

Solomon Omseb and Baloyi Tsamaseb netted a goal apiece for the youthful giant-killers whilst Tigers leading goal scorer Mapenzi Muwanei pulled back a consolation goal for the seemingly luckless “Ingwe”.

Katutura giants Orlando Pirates shook off some unwanted shaky start to their league campaign with a well earned 2-0 triumph over Eleven Arrows away from home, yesterday.

Denzil Narib and free scoring Ghanaian import Magnus Ebo Duncan registered their names on the score sheet for the resurgent Buccaneers to make up for their defeat against Blue Waters via a solitary goal.

Jonas Sakaria scored the only goal for the Birds in an otherwise entertaining match between the two eternal foes to give the struggling seasiders a much welcomed glimmer of hope to escape the dreaded relegation axe that has been hovering dangerously over the giant Atlantic Ocean.

League rookies Young Brazilians held returnees Julinho Sporting to a goalless stalemate at the neutral Sam Nujoma stadium

