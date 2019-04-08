BA, Stars secure victories as title chase intensifies… Pirates hold Magic to ease relegation worries

WINDHOEK – MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) title-chasing rivals Black Africa and African Stars on Friday recorded comprehensive victories to bolster their league title ambitions and solidify their dominance of the log table.

NPL log leaders Black Africa strengthened their stronghold atop the league log table when they dismantled Rundu-based side Julinho Sporting 5-0 to extend their lead to 38 points as of Saturday morning.

Ahead of Friday’s clash, Africa were topping the log with 35 points and the win over Julinho saw them further stretch their lead to 38 points as of Friday. First half goals from Donald Gaiseb, Derl Goagoseb, Lucky Heita and the enterprising Wendell Rudath saw Black Africa strongly close off the opening half with a comfortable 4-0 lead.

After the changeover, a spirited Black Africa continued with their onslaught on an unresponsive Julinho and mid into the second half, stylish lanky defender Emilio Martin headed home to extend Black Africa’s lead to 5-0, which subsequently saw them finishing off strongly with the 5-0 score line in a match played at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

Second-placed league-title chasing African Stars also secured an all-important victory on Friday when they brushed aside a stubborn Life Fighters at the Sam Nujoma Stadium. The NPL reigning champions Stars defeated Fighters 2-1 to remain intact and keep Black Africa in touching distance as the hunt for the league title intensifies. With Friday’s win, Stars moved to 31 points in second place – 7 points behind leaders Black Africa as of Friday.

In Saturday’s action, relegation-threatened Orlando Pirates – currently stationed bottom of the log table – managed to ease some relegation pressure when they held Tura Magic to a 1-all draw in a thrilling clash at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

With the crucial draw, Pirates bagged one point which saw them move to 7 points at the bottom of the log and the draw will hopefully serve as a vital impetus for the Dolam-based club going forward.

NPL Weekend Results

Friday, 5 April 2019:

African Stars 2-1 Life Fighters

Eleven Arrows 5-0 Civics

Mighty Gunner 1-2 UNAM

Black Africa 5-0 Julinho Sporting

Blue Waters 3-3 Young Brazilians

Saturday, 6 April 2019:

Orlando Pirates1-1 Tura Magic

Tigers 0-0 Okahandja United

Sunday, 7 April 2019:

African Stars 3-0 Julinho Sporting

Eleven Arrows 1-3 Young Brazilians

Civics 0-1 Blue Waters

Unam 1-1 Citizens

Mighty Gunners 1-1 Tura Magic

