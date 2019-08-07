BAN warns against surcharges on card payments

WINDHOEK - The Bankers Association of Namibia (BAN) says it has learned that some merchants continue to add a surcharge or additional fee to card transactions or are setting minimum or maximum transaction amounts as condition for accepting debit or credit cards for payment.

Such practices, said the association in a statement, have a negative impact on consumers and are in direct violation of VISA International Operating Regulations and MasterCard.

BAN therefore directed acquirers and merchants to comply with all card operating rules and regulations to protect the integrity of the payment systems.

Merchants were therefore reminded that they are required to treat all debit and credit card payments like any other method of payment without additional costs (surcharges) added to the value; and to honour valid debit and credit cards in their acceptance category regardless of the dollar amount of the purchase.

The BAN also reminded acquiring banks to ensure that merchants do not differentiate methods of payments by imposing a surcharge fee on any card payments and that they (merchants) do not impose a minimum or maximum purchase amount for the acceptance of card transactions.

“Carrying around large amounts of cash pose a risk to the individual. With a debit or credit card, you can pay for goods and services in a safe and secure manner. Cards also offer a fast and convenient way to shop. Penalising consumers for using payment cards is not only in contravention of card operating rules, but also unfairly shifts the cost of electronic payments onto the consumer,” said Sarel van Zyl, BAN chairperson.

BAN has encouraged the public to report any non-compliance regarding card transactions to the Payments Association of Namibia (PAN). If PAN becomes aware of a merchant’s non-compliance with any operating rules and regulations, they (PAN) may notify the acquirer of such non-compliance and the acquirer must promptly ensure that the merchant discontinues the non-compliance practice immediately.



