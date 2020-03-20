Bank Windhoek implements Covid-19 preventative measures Staff Reporter Business Khomas

In response to Namibia’s first confirmed coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, Bank Windhoek has implemented preventative measures as part of its overall action plan to ensure the health and safety of its staff and clients at all its branches and departments countrywide.

All branches and departments have received or are in the process of receiving additional disinfectants including hand sanitisers and additional cleaning of ATMs, Point-of-Sale devices and other surfaces that are human contact points. The installation of bulk disinfectant dispensers at key points are underway and staff and clients will be required to make use of these dispensers whenever passing these key points.

“Bank Windhoek branches and departments remain open for business but we strongly encourage our clients to make use of our electronic service channels such as the Bank Windhoek Mobile App, Internet Banking, EasyWallet and cellphone banking. These channels allow for smooth and effective transactions without the need to visit any of our branches. All our branch managers and personnel remain available by email should our clients have specific service needs. Our 24-hour customer contact centre can also be contacted on +26461 299 1200,” read a statement from the bank.

Staff at Bank Windhoek are fully equipped to curb the spread of coronavirus in the workplace. Internal communication with staff places emphasis on frequent and thorough handwashing, and constant cleaning of hands with sanitisers provided to them. Gloves have also been provided to help mitigate direct contact with the virus. Communication protocol has been established for staff to report any of the symptoms related to coronavirus to their line managers and staff with pre-existing conditions that could potentially put them at additional risk should they contract the virus, are currently working from home.

“The situation is unprecedented but the measures that have been put in place seem to be effective at the moment,” said Baronice Hans, Managing Director of Bank Windhoek. “The situation is being monitored very closely and our focus is on the health and well-being of staff and our customers,” she added.

In line with the directive from President Hage Geingob at the weekend, all events that are sponsored by Bank Windhoek is postponed for the following 30 days. This move contributes toward reducing the number of mass gatherings, helping to reduce any opportunity for the spread of the virus.

