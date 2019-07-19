Belly dancing extravaganza Shimmy’s for animal charities

Donna Collins

SWAKOPMUND - Professional Namibian belly dancer Sascha Olivier-Sampson is not only the closest thing to being a ‘Goddess’ you will find adorned in silks and beads, but she is also an exceptional performing artist with a heart of gold. She has just celebrated her tenth ‘Shimmy for Shelter’ dance extravaganza, which this year raised N$31 000 towards two major Namibian animal charity projects.

This stunning show coincided with the celebration of ‘World Belly Dance Day’ during May, and raises funds for a number of much-needed animal causes. “Shimmy for Shelter” is a belly dance extravaganza and the brainchild of Olivier-Sampson, who has a reputation of being one of the most recognised dancers, whose knowledge in several dance forms allows her to freely express herself through unique and sublime fusion performances.

For the past 10 years, she has produced ‘Shimmy for Shelter’, which has been hosted in Windhoek, and due to popular demand was taken to Swakopmund audiences. The theme this year was ‘Decadance’, in keeping with the 10th anniversary celebration, and combined a unique collaboration of performers, dance and dazzling costumes from Evolve Fire and Entertainment, Silver Sisters, as well as Moon Goddess Dance Studio, who is also the host studio.

The show kicked off in Windhoek with huge audience support, which helped raise N$22 000. The proceeds of that show was handed over to Dr Maya Dahlberg of Have-A-Heart (HAH) - a national sterilisation project for underprivileged domestic pets living in townships and informal settlements. This beautifully choreographed annual show was supported by Delta Primary School, ConSoAV, Onelight Media, Wecke and Voigts, Sardinia Blue Olive and Nouveau Wines.

The ‘Shimmy for Shelter’ show held in Swakopmund a week later, was also a resounding success with performers from Pole Dance Fitness and Evolve Fire and Entertainment, adding some exotic moves to the programme.

A total of N$9 000 was raised and donated to Elephant Human Relations Aid, which is needed now more than ever before, with assistance from Namib Primary School, Corporate Event Gear, the Fun Shop, Desert Breeze, Strand Hotel, and Nouveau Wines.

In addition to her glorious stage productions, Olivier-Sampson is also a gold medallist for her belly dance routine performed at the 2018 Los Angeles World Championships of Performing Arts, where she wowed the judges. And, she was the only belly dancer representing Namibia, among the very best of international talent.

Furthermore, she has also been invited to perform at the International Oriental Dance Show in Mauritius August22-24, which is an oriental festival showcasing different styles of belly dance with dancers from around the world taking part.

Olivier-Sampson began belly dancing professionally over 12 years ago, when she established her ‘Moon Goddess Dance Studio’ in Windhoek, and since then has amazed audiences with her grace, radiance and spellbinding moves. She has worked tirelessly at putting belly dancing on the forefront of the local entertainment scene, with ‘Shimmy for Shelter’ being one her major achievements to date.

“I am so proud ‘Shimmy for Shelter’ has made a whole decade, and i am incredibly grateful to the audiences and sponsors who have supported the show over the years, enabling us to make substantial donations to the many worthwhile animal causes which are close to my heart,” Olivier-Sampson said.



