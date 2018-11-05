Body of missing woman found decomposed in Kavango West

RUNDU - A decomposed body of a 59-year-old woman was discovered on Saturday at around 10h00 in Mpaga forest at Rupara village in Kavango West Region.

The hearing impaired woman, was reported missing since 28 October.

The deceased was identified as Selma Nterere, a resident of Mpuma village.

She went missing while she was coming from a local shebeen on her way home.

“According to the information from the deceased’s daughter Cilia Kazinga, the deceased has been experiencing situations of getting lost whenever she consumes alcohol. The body was transported to Nankudu mortuary and it’s undergoing post-mortem examinations,” said Kavango West Region’s NamPol Crime Investigations Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Mbumba.

In a separate incident still on Saturday, at around 19h00 at Matava village in Kavango West, Nakare Alexander, 76, was found dead in his sleeping room due to alleged illness.

The police suspect no foul play.

“According to the deceased’s medical record, it appears that he suffered from chronic high blood pressure for which he has received treatment for a very long time. The body has also been transported to Nankudu mortuary,” Mbumba said.

