Cabinet gives approval to rename Wenela, Kamenga borders

WINDHOEK- Cabinet last week gave its blessings to renaming Wenela and Kamenga border posts, Minister of Information and Communication Technology (Mict) Stanley Simataa said.

Simataa, briefing the media on Cabinet decisions last week, said the Wenela border post in the Zambezi Region will be renamed to Katima Mulilo border post, while the Kamenga border post - also in the Zambezi Region - will be renamed to Singalamwe border post.

Simataa said Cabinet has directed the Ministry of Home Affairs and Immigration to formally communicate to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation on the renaming of border posts in order for the said ministry to inform neighbouring countries and other relevant international players.

Furthermore, Simataa also announced that Cabinet has granted approval to the Ministry of Environment and tourism to hold public sale of live animals of 65 oryx, 500-600 buffaloes, 35 elands, 20 impalas, 60 giraffes, 16 kudus, 150 springboks, 16 wildebeest and 28 elephants.

Also, Simataa announced that Cabinet approved the hosting of the Southern Africa Development (Sadc) meeting on HIV/Aids in Windhoek from 17-20 June this year.

Likewise, according to Simataa Cabinet authorised the minister of Industrialisation, Trade and SME Development to table Sadc protocol on Trade in services in the National Assembly for ratification.

“Cabinet directed the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation to present the instrument of ratification to Sadc Secretariat,” he said.

2019-06-17 11:06:56 1 days ago